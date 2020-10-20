1 YER to MWK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Malawian Kwachas

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

6.9200647 Malawian Kwachas

1 MWK = 0.144507 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Malawian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:14 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Malawian Kwacha

yer
YER
mwk
MWK
1 YER6.92006 MWK
5 YER34.6003 MWK
10 YER69.2006 MWK
25 YER173.002 MWK
50 YER346.003 MWK
100 YER692.006 MWK
500 YER3,460.03 MWK
1,000 YER6,920.06 MWK
5,000 YER34,600.3 MWK
10,000 YER69,200.6 MWK

Convert Malawian Kwacha to Yemeni Rial

mwk
MWK
yer
YER
1 MWK0.144507 YER
5 MWK0.722537 YER
10 MWK1.44507 YER
25 MWK3.61268 YER
50 MWK7.22537 YER
100 MWK14.4507 YER
500 MWK72.2537 YER
1,000 MWK144.507 YER
5,000 MWK722.537 YER
10,000 MWK1,445.07 YER

YER to MWK Chart

1 YER = 0 MWK

1 Yemeni Rial to Malawian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.93616.9567
Low
6.91756.9167
Average
6.92516.9352
Volatility
0.07%0.13%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mwk

MWK - Malawian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawian Kwachas is MWK. The currency symbol is MK.

