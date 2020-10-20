1 Yemeni Rial =
0.061261201 Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MVR = 16.3235 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.061261201 Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MVR = 16.3235 YER
YER
MVR
|1 YER
|0.0612612 MVR
|5 YER
|0.306306 MVR
|10 YER
|0.612612 MVR
|25 YER
|1.53153 MVR
|50 YER
|3.06306 MVR
|100 YER
|6.12612 MVR
|500 YER
|30.6306 MVR
|1,000 YER
|61.2612 MVR
|5,000 YER
|306.306 MVR
|10,000 YER
|612.612 MVR
1 YER = 0 MVR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.061783
|0.061859
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.060550
|0.060550
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.061548
|0.061586
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.37%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.More Maldivian Rufiyaa info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings