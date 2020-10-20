1 Yemeni Rial =
0.18803355 Mauritian Rupees
1 MUR = 5.31820 YER
YER
MUR
|1 YER
|0.188034 MUR
|5 YER
|0.940168 MUR
|10 YER
|1.88034 MUR
|25 YER
|4.70084 MUR
|50 YER
|9.40168 MUR
|100 YER
|18.8034 MUR
|500 YER
|94.0168 MUR
|1,000 YER
|188.034 MUR
|5,000 YER
|940.168 MUR
|10,000 YER
|1,880.34 MUR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18858
|0.19072
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18281
|0.18274
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.18636
|0.18532
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Mauritian Rupee info
