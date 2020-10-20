1 YER to MTL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Maltese Liri

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0015906321 Maltese Liri

1 MTL = 628.681 YER

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Maltese Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:14 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Maltese Lira

yer
YER
mtl
MTL
1 YER0.00159063 MTL
5 YER0.00795316 MTL
10 YER0.0159063 MTL
25 YER0.0397658 MTL
50 YER0.0795316 MTL
100 YER0.159063 MTL
500 YER0.795316 MTL
1,000 YER1.59063 MTL
5,000 YER7.95316 MTL
10,000 YER15.9063 MTL

Convert Maltese Lira to Yemeni Rial

mtl
MTL
yer
YER
1 MTL628.681 YER
5 MTL3,143.4 YER
10 MTL6,286.81 YER
25 MTL15,717 YER
50 MTL31,434 YER
100 MTL62,868.1 YER
500 MTL314,340 YER
1,000 MTL628,681 YER
5,000 MTL3,143,400 YER
10,000 MTL6,286,810 YER

YER to MTL Chart

1 YER = 0 MTL

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Maltese Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

