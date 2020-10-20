1 Yemeni Rial =
0.15756109 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRU = 6.34674 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
MRU
|1 YER
|0.157561 MRU
|5 YER
|0.787805 MRU
|10 YER
|1.57561 MRU
|25 YER
|3.93903 MRU
|50 YER
|7.87805 MRU
|100 YER
|15.7561 MRU
|500 YER
|78.7805 MRU
|1,000 YER
|157.561 MRU
|5,000 YER
|787.805 MRU
|10,000 YER
|1,575.61 MRU
1 YER = 0 MRU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15901
|0.16055
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15599
|0.15599
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.15746
|0.15820
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
