1 YER to MOP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Macau Patacas

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.032144879 Macau Patacas

1 MOP = 31.1092 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Macau Pataca conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:13 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Macau Pataca

yer
YER
mop
MOP
1 YER0.0321449 MOP
5 YER0.160724 MOP
10 YER0.321449 MOP
25 YER0.803622 MOP
50 YER1.60724 MOP
100 YER3.21449 MOP
500 YER16.0724 MOP
1,000 YER32.1449 MOP
5,000 YER160.724 MOP
10,000 YER321.449 MOP

Convert Macau Pataca to Yemeni Rial

mop
MOP
yer
YER
1 MOP31.1092 YER
5 MOP155.546 YER
10 MOP311.092 YER
25 MOP777.729 YER
50 MOP1,555.46 YER
100 MOP3,110.92 YER
500 MOP15,554.6 YER
1,000 MOP31,109.2 YER
5,000 MOP155,546 YER
10,000 MOP311,092 YER

YER to MOP Chart

1 YER = 0 MOP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Macau Pataca stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0321840.032271
Low
0.0321030.032102
Average
0.0321420.032171
Volatility
0.05%0.06%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mop

MOP - Macau Pataca

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.

