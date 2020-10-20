1 YER to MGA - Convert Yemeni Rials to Malagasy Ariary

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

18.441559 Malagasy Ariary

1 MGA = 0.0542254 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Ariary conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:51 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Ariary

yer
YER
mga
MGA
1 YER18.4416 MGA
5 YER92.2078 MGA
10 YER184.416 MGA
25 YER461.039 MGA
50 YER922.078 MGA
100 YER1,844.16 MGA
500 YER9,220.78 MGA
1,000 YER18,441.6 MGA
5,000 YER92,207.8 MGA
10,000 YER184,416 MGA

Convert Malagasy Ariary to Yemeni Rial

mga
MGA
yer
YER
1 MGA0.0542254 YER
5 MGA0.271127 YER
10 MGA0.542254 YER
25 MGA1.35563 YER
50 MGA2.71127 YER
100 MGA5.42254 YER
500 MGA27.1127 YER
1,000 MGA54.2254 YER
5,000 MGA271.127 YER
10,000 MGA542.254 YER

YER to MGA Chart

1 YER = 0 MGA

1 Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Ariary stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
18.43818.438
Low
17.75317.351
Average
17.89217.732
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

