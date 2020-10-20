1 Yemeni Rial =
0.019410403 Libyan Dinars
1 LYD = 51.5188 YER
|1 YER
|0.0194104 LYD
|5 YER
|0.097052 LYD
|10 YER
|0.194104 LYD
|25 YER
|0.48526 LYD
|50 YER
|0.97052 LYD
|100 YER
|1.94104 LYD
|500 YER
|9.7052 LYD
|1,000 YER
|19.4104 LYD
|5,000 YER
|97.052 LYD
|10,000 YER
|194.104 LYD
1 YER = 0 LYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.019476
|0.019534
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.019291
|0.019207
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.019392
|0.019397
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.More Libyan Dinar info
