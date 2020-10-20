1 YER to LUF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Luxembourg Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.14946479 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 6.69054 YER

LUF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:12 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Luxembourg Franc

yer
YER
luf
LUF
1 YER0.149465 LUF
5 YER0.747324 LUF
10 YER1.49465 LUF
25 YER3.73662 LUF
50 YER7.47324 LUF
100 YER14.9465 LUF
500 YER74.7324 LUF
1,000 YER149.465 LUF
5,000 YER747.324 LUF
10,000 YER1,494.65 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to Yemeni Rial

luf
LUF
yer
YER
1 LUF6.69054 YER
5 LUF33.4527 YER
10 LUF66.9054 YER
25 LUF167.263 YER
50 LUF334.527 YER
100 LUF669.054 YER
500 LUF3,345.27 YER
1,000 LUF6,690.54 YER
5,000 LUF33,452.7 YER
10,000 LUF66,905.4 YER

YER to LUF Chart

1 YER = 0 LUF

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings