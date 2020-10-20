1 YER to IRR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Iranian Rials

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

169.12289 Iranian Rials

1 IRR = 0.00591286 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Iranian Rial conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:49 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Iranian Rial

yer
YER
irr
IRR
1 YER169.123 IRR
5 YER845.614 IRR
10 YER1,691.23 IRR
25 YER4,228.07 IRR
50 YER8,456.14 IRR
100 YER16,912.3 IRR
500 YER84,561.4 IRR
1,000 YER169,123 IRR
5,000 YER845,614 IRR
10,000 YER1,691,230 IRR

Convert Iranian Rial to Yemeni Rial

irr
IRR
yer
YER
1 IRR0.00591286 YER
5 IRR0.0295643 YER
10 IRR0.0591286 YER
25 IRR0.147822 YER
50 IRR0.295643 YER
100 IRR0.591286 YER
500 IRR2.95643 YER
1,000 IRR5.91286 YER
5,000 IRR29.5643 YER
10,000 IRR59.1286 YER

YER to IRR Chart

1 YER = 0 IRR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Iranian Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
169.50169.92
Low
167.85166.74
Average
168.61168.01
Volatility
0.37%0.48%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings