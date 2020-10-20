1 YER to GYD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Guyanese Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.83397364 Guyanese Dollars

1 GYD = 1.19908 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Guyanese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:48 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Guyanese Dollar

yer
YER
gyd
GYD
1 YER0.833974 GYD
5 YER4.16987 GYD
10 YER8.33974 GYD
25 YER20.8493 GYD
50 YER41.6987 GYD
100 YER83.3974 GYD
500 YER416.987 GYD
1,000 YER833.974 GYD
5,000 YER4,169.87 GYD
10,000 YER8,339.74 GYD

Convert Guyanese Dollar to Yemeni Rial

gyd
GYD
yer
YER
1 GYD1.19908 YER
5 GYD5.99539 YER
10 GYD11.9908 YER
25 GYD29.977 YER
50 GYD59.9539 YER
100 GYD119.908 YER
500 GYD599.539 YER
1,000 GYD1,199.08 YER
5,000 GYD5,995.39 YER
10,000 GYD11,990.8 YER

YER to GYD Chart

1 YER = 0 GYD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Guyanese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.837800.83780
Low
0.832860.82972
Average
0.834300.83441
Volatility
0.13%0.14%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gyd

GYD - Guyanese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.

