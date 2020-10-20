1 YER to GRD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Greek Drachmae

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

1.2625541 Greek Drachmae

1 GRD = 0.792045 YER

GRD replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Greek Drachma conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:11 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Greek Drachma

yer
YER
grd
GRD
1 YER1.26255 GRD
5 YER6.31277 GRD
10 YER12.6255 GRD
25 YER31.5639 GRD
50 YER63.1277 GRD
100 YER126.255 GRD
500 YER631.277 GRD
1,000 YER1,262.55 GRD
5,000 YER6,312.77 GRD
10,000 YER12,625.5 GRD

Convert Greek Drachma to Yemeni Rial

grd
GRD
yer
YER
1 GRD0.792045 YER
5 GRD3.96023 YER
10 GRD7.92045 YER
25 GRD19.8011 YER
50 GRD39.6023 YER
100 GRD79.2045 YER
500 GRD396.023 YER
1,000 GRD792.045 YER
5,000 GRD3,960.23 YER
10,000 GRD7,920.45 YER

YER to GRD Chart

1 YER = 0 GRD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Greek Drachma stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
grd

GRD - Greek Drachma

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Greek Drachma exchange rate is the GRD to USD rate. The currency code for Greek Drachmae is GRD.

