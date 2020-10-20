1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000676499521537 Polkadot
1 DOT = 1,478.20 YER
YER
DOT
|1 YER
|0.0006765 DOT
|5 YER
|0.0033825 DOT
|10 YER
|0.006765 DOT
|25 YER
|0.0169125 DOT
|50 YER
|0.033825 DOT
|100 YER
|0.06765 DOT
|500 YER
|0.33825 DOT
|1,000 YER
|0.6765 DOT
|5,000 YER
|3.3825 DOT
|10,000 YER
|6.765 DOT
1 YER = 0 DOT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00071171
|0.00071171
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00055217
|0.00044171
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00064053
|0.00058509
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.61%
|3.82%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.More Polkadot info
