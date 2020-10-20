1 YER to DOGE - Convert Yemeni Rials to Dogecoins

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.034170168708302 Dogecoins

1 DOGE = 29.2653 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to Dogecoin conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:09 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Dogecoin

yer
YER
doge
DOGE
1 YER0.0341702 DOGE
5 YER0.170851 DOGE
10 YER0.341702 DOGE
25 YER0.854254 DOGE
50 YER1.70851 DOGE
100 YER3.41702 DOGE
500 YER17.0851 DOGE
1,000 YER34.1702 DOGE
5,000 YER170.851 DOGE
10,000 YER341.702 DOGE

Convert Dogecoin to Yemeni Rial

doge
DOGE
yer
YER
1 DOGE29.2653 YER
5 DOGE146.326 YER
10 DOGE292.653 YER
25 DOGE731.632 YER
50 DOGE1,463.26 YER
100 DOGE2,926.53 YER
500 DOGE14,632.6 YER
1,000 DOGE29,265.3 YER
5,000 DOGE146,326 YER
10,000 DOGE292,653 YER

YER to DOGE Chart

1 YER = 0 DOGE

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Dogecoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0332360.033236
Low
0.0241550.019571
Average
0.0296440.026533
Volatility
3.32%4.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

doge

DOGE - Dogecoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.

, ratings