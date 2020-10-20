1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0072443161 German Deutsche Marks
1 DEM = 138.039 YER
DEM replaced by EUR
YER
DEM
|1 YER
|0.00724432 DEM
|5 YER
|0.0362216 DEM
|10 YER
|0.0724432 DEM
|25 YER
|0.181108 DEM
|50 YER
|0.362216 DEM
|100 YER
|0.724432 DEM
|500 YER
|3.62216 DEM
|1,000 YER
|7.24432 DEM
|5,000 YER
|36.2216 DEM
|10,000 YER
|72.4432 DEM
1 YER = 0 DEM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037420
|0.0037611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036636
|0.0036636
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0037149
|0.0037115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.
