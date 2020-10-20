1 Yemeni Rial =
0.095848253 Cuban Pesos
1 CUP = 10.4332 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
CUP
|1 YER
|0.0958483 CUP
|5 YER
|0.479241 CUP
|10 YER
|0.958483 CUP
|25 YER
|2.39621 CUP
|50 YER
|4.79241 CUP
|100 YER
|9.58483 CUP
|500 YER
|47.9241 CUP
|1,000 YER
|95.8483 CUP
|5,000 YER
|479.241 CUP
|10,000 YER
|958.483 CUP
1 YER = 0 CUP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.096293
|0.096293
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.095374
|0.095280
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.095784
|0.095789
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.24%
|0.23%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Cuban Peso info
