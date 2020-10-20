1 YER to COP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Colombian Pesos

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

16.399614 Colombian Pesos

1 COP = 0.0609770 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Colombian Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:46 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Colombian Peso

yer
YER
cop
COP
1 YER16.3996 COP
5 YER81.9981 COP
10 YER163.996 COP
25 YER409.99 COP
50 YER819.981 COP
100 YER1,639.96 COP
500 YER8,199.81 COP
1,000 YER16,399.6 COP
5,000 YER81,998.1 COP
10,000 YER163,996 COP

Convert Colombian Peso to Yemeni Rial

cop
COP
yer
YER
1 COP0.060977 YER
5 COP0.304885 YER
10 COP0.60977 YER
25 COP1.52443 YER
50 COP3.04885 YER
100 COP6.0977 YER
500 COP30.4885 YER
1,000 COP60.977 YER
5,000 COP304.885 YER
10,000 COP609.77 YER

YER to COP Chart

1 YER = 0 COP

1 Yemeni Rial to Colombian Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
16.68416.684
Low
15.45415.038
Average
16.28715.736
Volatility
0.79%0.65%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cop

COP - Colombian Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colombian Peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombian Pesos is COP. The currency symbol is $.

