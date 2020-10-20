1 YER to BYR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Belarusian Rubles

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

130.69161 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYR = 0.00765160 YER

BYR replaced by BYN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:09 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Belarusian Ruble

yer
YER
byr
BYR
1 YER130.692 BYR
5 YER653.458 BYR
10 YER1,306.92 BYR
25 YER3,267.29 BYR
50 YER6,534.58 BYR
100 YER13,069.2 BYR
500 YER65,345.8 BYR
1,000 YER130,692 BYR
5,000 YER653,458 BYR
10,000 YER1,306,920 BYR

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Yemeni Rial

byr
BYR
yer
YER
1 BYR0.0076516 YER
5 BYR0.038258 YER
10 BYR0.076516 YER
25 BYR0.19129 YER
50 BYR0.38258 YER
100 BYR0.76516 YER
500 BYR3.8258 YER
1,000 BYR7.6516 YER
5,000 BYR38.258 YER
10,000 BYR76.516 YER

YER to BYR Chart

1 YER = 0 BYR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0130880.013102
Low
0.0130570.012948
Average
0.0130700.013069
Volatility
0.08%0.16%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

byr

BYR - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.

