1 YER to BGN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bulgarian Leva

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0072433906 Bulgarian Leva

1 BGN = 138.057 YER

Yemeni Rial to Bulgarian Lev conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:44 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bulgarian Lev

yer
YER
bgn
BGN
1 YER0.00724339 BGN
5 YER0.036217 BGN
10 YER0.0724339 BGN
25 YER0.181085 BGN
50 YER0.36217 BGN
100 YER0.724339 BGN
500 YER3.6217 BGN
1,000 YER7.24339 BGN
5,000 YER36.217 BGN
10,000 YER72.4339 BGN

Convert Bulgarian Lev to Yemeni Rial

bgn
BGN
yer
YER
1 BGN138.057 YER
5 BGN690.284 YER
10 BGN1,380.57 YER
25 BGN3,451.42 YER
50 BGN6,902.84 YER
100 BGN13,805.7 YER
500 BGN69,028.4 YER
1,000 BGN138,057 YER
5,000 BGN690,284 YER
10,000 BGN1,380,570 YER

YER to BGN Chart

1 YER = 0 BGN

1 Yemeni Rial to Bulgarian Lev stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00731880.0073562
Low
0.00716530.0071653
Average
0.00726560.0072591
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bgn

BGN - Bulgarian Lev

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.

