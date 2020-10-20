1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000010698457207 Bitcoin Cash
1 BCH = 93,471.4 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
BCH
|1 YER
|0.0000106985 BCH
|5 YER
|0.0000534923 BCH
|10 YER
|0.000106985 BCH
|25 YER
|0.000267461 BCH
|50 YER
|0.000534923 BCH
|100 YER
|0.00106985 BCH
|500 YER
|0.00534923 BCH
|1,000 YER
|0.0106985 BCH
|5,000 YER
|0.0534923 BCH
|10,000 YER
|0.106985 BCH
1 YER = 0 BCH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000010980
|0.000010980
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000080532
|0.0000057367
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000095543
|0.0000085953
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.09%
|3.97%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.
