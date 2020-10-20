1 YER to AZM - Convert Yemeni Rials to Azerbaijani Manats

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

33.968497 Azerbaijani Manats

1 AZM = 0.0294390 YER

AZM replaced by AZN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Azerbaijani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:08 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Azerbaijani Manat

yer
YER
azm
AZM
1 YER33.9685 AZM
5 YER169.842 AZM
10 YER339.685 AZM
25 YER849.212 AZM
50 YER1,698.42 AZM
100 YER3,396.85 AZM
500 YER16,984.2 AZM
1,000 YER33,968.5 AZM
5,000 YER169,842 AZM
10,000 YER339,685 AZM

Convert Azerbaijani Manat to Yemeni Rial

azm
AZM
yer
YER
1 AZM0.029439 YER
5 AZM0.147195 YER
10 AZM0.29439 YER
25 AZM0.735976 YER
50 AZM1.47195 YER
100 AZM2.9439 YER
500 AZM14.7195 YER
1,000 AZM29.439 YER
5,000 AZM147.195 YER
10,000 AZM294.39 YER

YER to AZM Chart

1 YER = 0 AZM

1 Yemeni Rial to Azerbaijani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00679810.0068050
Low
0.00678800.0067880
Average
0.00679360.0067946
Volatility
0.06%0.06%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

