1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0071583634 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 139.697 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0071583634 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 139.697 YER
YER
ANG
|1 YER
|0.00715836 ANG
|5 YER
|0.0357918 ANG
|10 YER
|0.0715836 ANG
|25 YER
|0.178959 ANG
|50 YER
|0.357918 ANG
|100 YER
|0.715836 ANG
|500 YER
|3.57918 ANG
|1,000 YER
|7.15836 ANG
|5,000 YER
|35.7918 ANG
|10,000 YER
|71.5836 ANG
1 YER = 0 ANG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0071682
|0.0071682
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0071402
|0.0071398
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0071552
|0.0071540
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15%
|0.15%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Dutch Guilder info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings