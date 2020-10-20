1 XOF to PAB - Convert CFA Francs to Panamanian Balboa

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.001645093 Panamanian Balboa

1 PAB = 607.868 XOF

CFA Franc to Panamanian Balboa conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Panamanian Balboa

xof
XOF
pab
PAB
1 XOF0.00164509 PAB
5 XOF0.00822546 PAB
10 XOF0.0164509 PAB
25 XOF0.0411273 PAB
50 XOF0.0822546 PAB
100 XOF0.164509 PAB
500 XOF0.822546 PAB
1,000 XOF1.64509 PAB
5,000 XOF8.22546 PAB
10,000 XOF16.4509 PAB

Convert Panamanian Balboa to CFA Franc

pab
PAB
xof
XOF
1 PAB607.868 XOF
5 PAB3,039.34 XOF
10 PAB6,078.68 XOF
25 PAB15,196.7 XOF
50 PAB30,393.4 XOF
100 PAB60,786.8 XOF
500 PAB303,934 XOF
1,000 PAB607,868 XOF
5,000 PAB3,039,340 XOF
10,000 PAB6,078,680 XOF

XOF to PAB Chart

1 XOF = 0 PAB

1 CFA Franc to Panamanian Balboa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00166280.0016628
Low
0.00162820.0016191
Average
0.00164000.0016413
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

pab

PAB - Panamanian Balboa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamanian Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panamanian Balboa is PAB. The currency symbol is B/..

