1 CFA Franc =
0.0033595342 Dutch Guilders
1 NLG = 297.660 XOF
NLG replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.0033595342 Dutch Guilders
1 NLG = 297.660 XOF
NLG replaced by EUR
XOF
NLG
|1 XOF
|0.00335953 NLG
|5 XOF
|0.0167977 NLG
|10 XOF
|0.0335953 NLG
|25 XOF
|0.0839884 NLG
|50 XOF
|0.167977 NLG
|100 XOF
|0.335953 NLG
|500 XOF
|1.67977 NLG
|1,000 XOF
|3.35953 NLG
|5,000 XOF
|16.7977 NLG
|10,000 XOF
|33.5953 NLG
1 XOF = 0 NLG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings