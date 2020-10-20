1 XOF to LRD - Convert CFA Francs to Liberian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.31993127 Liberian Dollars

1 LRD = 3.12567 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Liberian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:18 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Liberian Dollar

xof
XOF
lrd
LRD
1 XOF0.319931 LRD
5 XOF1.59966 LRD
10 XOF3.19931 LRD
25 XOF7.99828 LRD
50 XOF15.9966 LRD
100 XOF31.9931 LRD
500 XOF159.966 LRD
1,000 XOF319.931 LRD
5,000 XOF1,599.66 LRD
10,000 XOF3,199.31 LRD

Convert Liberian Dollar to CFA Franc

lrd
LRD
xof
XOF
1 LRD3.12567 XOF
5 LRD15.6284 XOF
10 LRD31.2567 XOF
25 LRD78.1418 XOF
50 LRD156.284 XOF
100 LRD312.567 XOF
500 LRD1,562.84 XOF
1,000 LRD3,125.67 XOF
5,000 LRD15,628.4 XOF
10,000 LRD31,256.7 XOF

XOF to LRD Chart

1 XOF = 0 LRD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Liberian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.322270.32227
Low
0.315610.31063
Average
0.318470.31778
Volatility
0.38%0.38%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
lrd

LRD - Liberian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.

More Liberian Dollar info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings