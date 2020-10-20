1 XOF to KPW - Convert CFA Francs to North Korean Won

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

1.4822711 North Korean Won

1 KPW = 0.674640 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to North Korean Won conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:06 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to North Korean Won

xof
XOF
kpw
KPW
1 XOF1.48227 KPW
5 XOF7.41136 KPW
10 XOF14.8227 KPW
25 XOF37.0568 KPW
50 XOF74.1136 KPW
100 XOF148.227 KPW
500 XOF741.136 KPW
1,000 XOF1,482.27 KPW
5,000 XOF7,411.36 KPW
10,000 XOF14,822.7 KPW

Convert North Korean Won to CFA Franc

kpw
KPW
xof
XOF
1 KPW0.67464 XOF
5 KPW3.3732 XOF
10 KPW6.7464 XOF
25 KPW16.866 XOF
50 KPW33.732 XOF
100 KPW67.464 XOF
500 KPW337.32 XOF
1,000 KPW674.64 XOF
5,000 KPW3,373.2 XOF
10,000 KPW6,746.4 XOF

XOF to KPW Chart

1 XOF = 0 KPW



1 CFA Franc to North Korean Won stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.49651.4965
Low
1.46541.4572
Average
1.47601.4772
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

kpw

KPW - North Korean Won

Our currency rankings show that the most popular North Korean Won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for North Korean Won is KPW. The currency symbol is ₩.

