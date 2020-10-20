1 XOF to KHR - Convert CFA Francs to Cambodian Riels

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

6.7357921 Cambodian Riels

1 KHR = 0.148461 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Cambodian Riel conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:15 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Cambodian Riel

xof
XOF
khr
KHR
1 XOF6.73579 KHR
5 XOF33.679 KHR
10 XOF67.3579 KHR
25 XOF168.395 KHR
50 XOF336.79 KHR
100 XOF673.579 KHR
500 XOF3,367.9 KHR
1,000 XOF6,735.79 KHR
5,000 XOF33,679 KHR
10,000 XOF67,357.9 KHR

Convert Cambodian Riel to CFA Franc

khr
KHR
xof
XOF
1 KHR0.148461 XOF
5 KHR0.742303 XOF
10 KHR1.48461 XOF
25 KHR3.71152 XOF
50 KHR7.42303 XOF
100 KHR14.8461 XOF
500 KHR74.2303 XOF
1,000 KHR148.461 XOF
5,000 KHR742.303 XOF
10,000 KHR1,484.61 XOF

XOF to KHR Chart

1 XOF = 0 KHR

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Cambodian Riel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.82586.8258
Low
6.70016.5424
Average
6.75086.6995
Volatility
0.42%0.42%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

