1 CFA Franc =
0.60189808 Hungarian Forints
1 HUF = 1.66141 XOF
XOF
HUF
|1 XOF
|0.601898 HUF
|5 XOF
|3.00949 HUF
|10 XOF
|6.01898 HUF
|25 XOF
|15.0475 HUF
|50 XOF
|30.0949 HUF
|100 XOF
|60.1898 HUF
|500 XOF
|300.949 HUF
|1,000 XOF
|601.898 HUF
|5,000 XOF
|3,009.49 HUF
|10,000 XOF
|6,018.98 HUF
1 XOF = 0 HUF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60797
|0.60797
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59406
|0.58544
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.60155
|0.59676
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.More Hungarian Forint info
