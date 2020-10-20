1 XOF to CLP - Convert CFA Francs to Chilean Pesos

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

1.5441021 Chilean Pesos

1 CLP = 0.647626 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Chilean Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:47 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Chilean Peso

xof
XOF
clp
CLP
1 XOF1.5441 CLP
5 XOF7.72051 CLP
10 XOF15.441 CLP
25 XOF38.6026 CLP
50 XOF77.2051 CLP
100 XOF154.41 CLP
500 XOF772.051 CLP
1,000 XOF1,544.1 CLP
5,000 XOF7,720.51 CLP
10,000 XOF15,441 CLP

Convert Chilean Peso to CFA Franc

clp
CLP
xof
XOF
1 CLP0.647626 XOF
5 CLP3.23813 XOF
10 CLP6.47626 XOF
25 CLP16.1906 XOF
50 CLP32.3813 XOF
100 CLP64.7626 XOF
500 CLP323.813 XOF
1,000 CLP647.626 XOF
5,000 CLP3,238.13 XOF
10,000 CLP6,476.26 XOF

XOF to CLP Chart

1 XOF = 0 CLP

1 CFA Franc to Chilean Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.55841.5921
Low
1.50301.4703
Average
1.52571.5316
Volatility
0.58%0.60%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

clp

CLP - Chilean Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chilean Peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chilean Pesos is CLP. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings