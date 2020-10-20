1 WST to XPT - Convert Samoan Tala to Platinum Ounces

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.00036066812841 Platinum Ounces

1 XPT = 2,772.63 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Platinum Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:51 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Platinum Ounce

wst
WST
xpt
XPT
1 WST0.000360668 XPT
5 WST0.00180334 XPT
10 WST0.00360668 XPT
25 WST0.0090167 XPT
50 WST0.0180334 XPT
100 WST0.0360668 XPT
500 WST0.180334 XPT
1,000 WST0.360668 XPT
5,000 WST1.80334 XPT
10,000 WST3.60668 XPT

Convert Platinum Ounce to Samoan Tala

xpt
XPT
wst
WST
1 XPT2,772.63 WST
5 XPT13,863.2 WST
10 XPT27,726.3 WST
25 XPT69,315.8 WST
50 XPT138,632 WST
100 XPT277,263 WST
500 XPT1,386,320 WST
1,000 XPT2,772,630 WST
5,000 XPT13,863,200 WST
10,000 XPT27,726,300 WST

WST to XPT Chart

1 WST = 0 XPT

1 Samoan Tala to Platinum Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000409790.00041552
Low
0.000358060.00033792
Average
0.000380970.00038096
Volatility
5.01%5.86%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

xpt

XPT - Platinum Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.

