1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.00015479143368 Gold Ounces
1 XAU = 6,460.31 WST
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.00015479143368 Gold Ounces
1 XAU = 6,460.31 WST
WST
XAU
|1 WST
|0.000154791 XAU
|5 WST
|0.000773957 XAU
|10 WST
|0.00154791 XAU
|25 WST
|0.00386979 XAU
|50 WST
|0.00773957 XAU
|100 WST
|0.0154791 XAU
|500 WST
|0.0773957 XAU
|1,000 WST
|0.154791 XAU
|5,000 WST
|0.773957 XAU
|10,000 WST
|1.54791 XAU
1 WST = 0 XAU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016031
|0.00016031
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00015442
|0.00015045
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00015736
|0.00015585
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.02%
|1.20%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.More Gold Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings