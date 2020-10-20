1 WST to XAU - Convert Samoan Tala to Gold Ounces

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.00015479143368 Gold Ounces

1 XAU = 6,460.31 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Gold Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:51 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Gold Ounce

wst
WST
xau
XAU
1 WST0.000154791 XAU
5 WST0.000773957 XAU
10 WST0.00154791 XAU
25 WST0.00386979 XAU
50 WST0.00773957 XAU
100 WST0.0154791 XAU
500 WST0.0773957 XAU
1,000 WST0.154791 XAU
5,000 WST0.773957 XAU
10,000 WST1.54791 XAU

Convert Gold Ounce to Samoan Tala

xau
XAU
wst
WST
1 XAU6,460.31 WST
5 XAU32,301.5 WST
10 XAU64,603.1 WST
25 XAU161,508 WST
50 XAU323,015 WST
100 XAU646,031 WST
500 XAU3,230,150 WST
1,000 XAU6,460,310 WST
5,000 XAU32,301,500 WST
10,000 XAU64,603,100 WST

WST to XAU Chart

1 WST = 0 XAU

1 Samoan Tala to Gold Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000160310.00016031
Low
0.000154420.00015045
Average
0.000157360.00015585
Volatility
1.02%1.20%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

xau

XAU - Gold Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.

