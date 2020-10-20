1 WST to XAG - Convert Samoan Tala to Silver Ounces

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.012005098774015 Silver Ounces

1 XAG = 83.2979 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Silver Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:50 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Silver Ounce

wst
WST
xag
XAG
1 WST0.0120051 XAG
5 WST0.0600255 XAG
10 WST0.120051 XAG
25 WST0.300127 XAG
50 WST0.600255 XAG
100 WST1.20051 XAG
500 WST6.00255 XAG
1,000 WST12.0051 XAG
5,000 WST60.0255 XAG
10,000 WST120.051 XAG

Convert Silver Ounce to Samoan Tala

xag
XAG
wst
WST
1 XAG83.2979 WST
5 XAG416.49 WST
10 XAG832.979 WST
25 XAG2,082.45 WST
50 XAG4,164.9 WST
100 XAG8,329.79 WST
500 XAG41,649 WST
1,000 XAG83,297.9 WST
5,000 XAG416,490 WST
10,000 XAG832,979 WST

WST to XAG Chart

1 WST = 0 XAG

1 Samoan Tala to Silver Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0127040.013733
Low
0.0117120.011412
Average
0.0123850.012611
Volatility
2.29%2.15%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

xag

XAG - Silver Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.

