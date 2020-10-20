1 WST to OMR - Convert Samoan Tala to Omani Rials

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.14056564 Omani Rials

1 OMR = 7.11411 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Omani Rial conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:11 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Omani Rial

wst
WST
omr
OMR
1 WST0.140566 OMR
5 WST0.702828 OMR
10 WST1.40566 OMR
25 WST3.51414 OMR
50 WST7.02828 OMR
100 WST14.0566 OMR
500 WST70.2828 OMR
1,000 WST140.566 OMR
5,000 WST702.828 OMR
10,000 WST1,405.66 OMR

Convert Omani Rial to Samoan Tala

omr
OMR
wst
WST
1 OMR7.11411 WST
5 OMR35.5706 WST
10 OMR71.1411 WST
25 OMR177.853 WST
50 OMR355.706 WST
100 OMR711.411 WST
500 OMR3,557.06 WST
1,000 OMR7,114.11 WST
5,000 OMR35,570.6 WST
10,000 OMR71,141.1 WST

WST to OMR Chart

1 WST = 0 OMR

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Omani Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.141600.14357
Low
0.140100.13817
Average
0.140920.14042
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Omani Rial info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings