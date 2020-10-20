1 WST to NGN - Convert Samoan Tala to Nigerian Nairas

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

559.26916 Nigerian Nairas

1 NGN = 0.00178805 WST

Samoan Tala to Nigerian Naira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:38 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Nigerian Naira

wst
WST
ngn
NGN
1 WST559.269 NGN
5 WST2,796.35 NGN
10 WST5,592.69 NGN
25 WST13,981.7 NGN
50 WST27,963.5 NGN
100 WST55,926.9 NGN
500 WST279,635 NGN
1,000 WST559,269 NGN
5,000 WST2,796,350 NGN
10,000 WST5,592,690 NGN

Convert Nigerian Naira to Samoan Tala

ngn
NGN
wst
WST
1 NGN0.00178805 WST
5 NGN0.00894024 WST
10 NGN0.0178805 WST
25 NGN0.0447012 WST
50 NGN0.0894024 WST
100 NGN0.178805 WST
500 NGN0.894024 WST
1,000 NGN1.78805 WST
5,000 NGN8.94024 WST
10,000 NGN17.8805 WST

WST to NGN Chart

1 WST = 0 NGN

1 Samoan Tala to Nigerian Naira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
561.78561.78
Low
540.11387.38
Average
550.25509.32
Volatility
1.07%3.01%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

ngn

NGN - Nigerian Naira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.

