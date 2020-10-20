1 WST to LKR - Convert Samoan Tala to Sri Lankan Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

111.06527 Sri Lankan Rupees

1 LKR = 0.00900371 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Sri Lankan Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:48 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Sri Lankan Rupee

wst
WST
lkr
LKR
1 WST111.065 LKR
5 WST555.326 LKR
10 WST1,110.65 LKR
25 WST2,776.63 LKR
50 WST5,553.26 LKR
100 WST11,106.5 LKR
500 WST55,532.6 LKR
1,000 WST111,065 LKR
5,000 WST555,326 LKR
10,000 WST1,110,650 LKR

Convert Sri Lankan Rupee to Samoan Tala

lkr
LKR
wst
WST
1 LKR0.00900371 WST
5 LKR0.0450186 WST
10 LKR0.0900371 WST
25 LKR0.225093 WST
50 LKR0.450186 WST
100 LKR0.900371 WST
500 LKR4.50186 WST
1,000 LKR9.00371 WST
5,000 LKR45.0186 WST
10,000 LKR90.0371 WST

WST to LKR Chart

1 WST = 0 LKR

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Sri Lankan Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
112.03112.46
Low
110.40106.77
Average
111.38109.80
Volatility
0.37%0.75%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
lkr

LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Sri Lankan Rupee info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings