1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.25886543 Jordanian Dinars
1 JOD = 3.86301 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
JOD
|1 WST
|0.258865 JOD
|5 WST
|1.29433 JOD
|10 WST
|2.58865 JOD
|25 WST
|6.47164 JOD
|50 WST
|12.9433 JOD
|100 WST
|25.8865 JOD
|500 WST
|129.433 JOD
|1,000 WST
|258.865 JOD
|5,000 WST
|1,294.33 JOD
|10,000 WST
|2,588.65 JOD
1 WST = 0 JOD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26070
|0.26434
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25801
|0.25448
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.25954
|0.25862
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.More Jordanian Dinar info
