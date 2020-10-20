1 WST to CNH - Convert Samoan Tala to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

2.6637555 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 0.375410 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:58 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

wst
WST
cnh
CNH
1 WST2.66376 CNH
5 WST13.3188 CNH
10 WST26.6376 CNH
25 WST66.5939 CNH
50 WST133.188 CNH
100 WST266.376 CNH
500 WST1,331.88 CNH
1,000 WST2,663.76 CNH
5,000 WST13,318.8 CNH
10,000 WST26,637.6 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to Samoan Tala

cnh
CNH
wst
WST
1 CNH0.37541 WST
5 CNH1.87705 WST
10 CNH3.7541 WST
25 CNH9.38525 WST
50 CNH18.7705 WST
100 CNH37.541 WST
500 CNH187.705 WST
1,000 CNH375.41 WST
5,000 CNH1,877.05 WST
10,000 CNH3,754.1 WST

WST to CNH Chart

1 WST = 0 CNH

1 Samoan Tala to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.67822.7095
Low
2.65142.6025
Average
2.66402.6471
Volatility
0.24%0.74%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

