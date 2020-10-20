1 WST to ALL - Convert Samoan Tala to Albanian Leke

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

33.896575 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 0.0295015 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:44 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Albanian Lek

wst
WST
all
ALL
1 WST33.8966 ALL
5 WST169.483 ALL
10 WST338.966 ALL
25 WST847.414 ALL
50 WST1,694.83 ALL
100 WST3,389.66 ALL
500 WST16,948.3 ALL
1,000 WST33,896.6 ALL
5,000 WST169,483 ALL
10,000 WST338,966 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to Samoan Tala

all
ALL
wst
WST
1 ALL0.0295015 WST
5 ALL0.147508 WST
10 ALL0.295015 WST
25 ALL0.737538 WST
50 ALL1.47508 WST
100 ALL2.95015 WST
500 ALL14.7508 WST
1,000 ALL29.5015 WST
5,000 ALL147.508 WST
10,000 ALL295.015 WST

WST to ALL Chart

1 WST = 0 ALL

1 Samoan Tala to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
34.42535.457
Low
33.67933.673
Average
34.13834.117
Volatility
0.39%0.76%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

, ratings