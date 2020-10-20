1 QAR to VUV - Convert Qatari Rials to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

32.832128 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1 VUV = 0.0304580 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:22 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

qar
QAR
vuv
VUV
1 QAR32.8321 VUV
5 QAR164.161 VUV
10 QAR328.321 VUV
25 QAR820.803 VUV
50 QAR1,641.61 VUV
100 QAR3,283.21 VUV
500 QAR16,416.1 VUV
1,000 QAR32,832.1 VUV
5,000 QAR164,161 VUV
10,000 QAR328,321 VUV

Convert Ni-Vanuatu Vatu to Qatari Riyal

vuv
VUV
qar
QAR
1 VUV0.030458 QAR
5 VUV0.15229 QAR
10 VUV0.30458 QAR
25 VUV0.761449 QAR
50 VUV1.5229 QAR
100 VUV3.0458 QAR
500 VUV15.229 QAR
1,000 VUV30.458 QAR
5,000 VUV152.29 QAR
10,000 VUV304.58 QAR

QAR to VUV Chart

1 QAR = 0 VUV

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
33.07333.716
Low
32.47032.470
Average
32.80232.948
Volatility
0.60%0.57%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
vuv

VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.

More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings