1.00 Qatari Riyal =
32.832128 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
1 VUV = 0.0304580 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
VUV
|1 QAR
|32.8321 VUV
|5 QAR
|164.161 VUV
|10 QAR
|328.321 VUV
|25 QAR
|820.803 VUV
|50 QAR
|1,641.61 VUV
|100 QAR
|3,283.21 VUV
|500 QAR
|16,416.1 VUV
|1,000 QAR
|32,832.1 VUV
|5,000 QAR
|164,161 VUV
|10,000 QAR
|328,321 VUV
1 QAR = 0 VUV
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|33.073
|33.716
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|32.470
|32.470
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|32.802
|32.948
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info
