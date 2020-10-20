1 QAR to STN - Convert Qatari Rials to Sao Tomean Dobras

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

6.2782502 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STN = 0.159280 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:33 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Sao Tomean Dobra

qar
QAR
stn
STN
1 QAR6.27825 STN
5 QAR31.3913 STN
10 QAR62.7825 STN
25 QAR156.956 STN
50 QAR313.913 STN
100 QAR627.825 STN
500 QAR3,139.13 STN
1,000 QAR6,278.25 STN
5,000 QAR31,391.3 STN
10,000 QAR62,782.5 STN

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Qatari Riyal

stn
STN
qar
QAR
1 STN0.15928 QAR
5 STN0.7964 QAR
10 STN1.5928 QAR
25 STN3.982 QAR
50 STN7.964 QAR
100 STN15.928 QAR
500 STN79.64 QAR
1,000 STN159.28 QAR
5,000 STN796.4 QAR
10,000 STN1,592.8 QAR

QAR to STN Chart

1 QAR = 0 STN

1 Qatari Riyal to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.37706.3993
Low
6.17886.1788
Average
6.29486.2890
Volatility
0.67%0.68%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

