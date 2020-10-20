1.00 Qatari Riyal =
8,377.9619 Surinamese Guilders
1 SRG = 0.000119361 QAR
SRG replaced by SRD
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
SRG
|1 QAR
|8,377.96 SRG
|5 QAR
|41,889.8 SRG
|10 QAR
|83,779.6 SRG
|25 QAR
|209,449 SRG
|50 QAR
|418,898 SRG
|100 QAR
|837,796 SRG
|500 QAR
|4,188,980 SRG
|1,000 QAR
|8,377,960 SRG
|5,000 QAR
|41,889,800 SRG
|10,000 QAR
|83,779,600 SRG
1 QAR = 0 SRG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8.8650
|9.6235
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8.3297
|8.3297
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|8.6331
|9.0244
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.67%
|1.86%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.
