1 QAR to SKK - Convert Qatari Rials to Slovak Koruny

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

7.6924926 Slovak Koruny

1 SKK = 0.129997 QAR

SKK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Slovak Koruna conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:40 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Slovak Koruna

qar
QAR
skk
SKK
1 QAR7.69249 SKK
5 QAR38.4625 SKK
10 QAR76.9249 SKK
25 QAR192.312 SKK
50 QAR384.625 SKK
100 QAR769.249 SKK
500 QAR3,846.25 SKK
1,000 QAR7,692.49 SKK
5,000 QAR38,462.5 SKK
10,000 QAR76,924.9 SKK

Convert Slovak Koruna to Qatari Riyal

skk
SKK
qar
QAR
1 SKK0.129997 QAR
5 SKK0.649984 QAR
10 SKK1.29997 QAR
25 SKK3.24992 QAR
50 SKK6.49984 QAR
100 SKK12.9997 QAR
500 SKK64.9984 QAR
1,000 SKK129.997 QAR
5,000 SKK649.984 QAR
10,000 SKK1,299.97 QAR

QAR to SKK Chart

1 QAR = 0 SKK

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Slovak Koruna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

skk

SKK - Slovak Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.

