1 QAR to SIT - Convert Qatari Rials to Slovenian Tolars

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

61.185097 Slovenian Tolars

1 SIT = 0.0163438 QAR

SIT replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Slovenian Tolar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:39 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Slovenian Tolar

1 QAR61.1851 SIT
5 QAR305.925 SIT
10 QAR611.851 SIT
25 QAR1,529.63 SIT
50 QAR3,059.25 SIT
100 QAR6,118.51 SIT
500 QAR30,592.5 SIT
1,000 QAR61,185.1 SIT
5,000 QAR305,925 SIT
10,000 QAR611,851 SIT

Convert Slovenian Tolar to Qatari Riyal

1 SIT0.0163438 QAR
5 SIT0.0817192 QAR
10 SIT0.163438 QAR
25 SIT0.408596 QAR
50 SIT0.817192 QAR
100 SIT1.63438 QAR
500 SIT8.17192 QAR
1,000 SIT16.3438 QAR
5,000 SIT81.7192 QAR
10,000 SIT163.438 QAR

QAR to SIT Chart

1 QAR = 0 SIT

1 Qatari Riyal to Slovenian Tolar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

SIT - Slovenian Tolar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.

