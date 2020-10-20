1 QAR to MGF - Convert Qatari Rials to Malagasy Francs

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

6,140.0547 Malagasy Francs

1 MGF = 0.000162865 QAR

MGF replaced by MGA

Qatari Riyal to Malagasy Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:38 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Malagasy Franc

qar
QAR
mgf
MGF
1 QAR6,140.05 MGF
5 QAR30,700.3 MGF
10 QAR61,400.5 MGF
25 QAR153,501 MGF
50 QAR307,003 MGF
100 QAR614,005 MGF
500 QAR3,070,030 MGF
1,000 QAR6,140,050 MGF
5,000 QAR30,700,300 MGF
10,000 QAR61,400,500 MGF

Convert Malagasy Franc to Qatari Riyal

mgf
MGF
qar
QAR
1 MGF0.000162865 QAR
5 MGF0.000814325 QAR
10 MGF0.00162865 QAR
25 MGF0.00407162 QAR
50 MGF0.00814325 QAR
100 MGF0.0162865 QAR
500 MGF0.0814325 QAR
1,000 MGF0.162865 QAR
5,000 MGF0.814325 QAR
10,000 MGF1.62865 QAR

QAR to MGF Chart

1 QAR = 0 MGF

1 Qatari Riyal to Malagasy Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,232.71,232.7
Low
1,220.91,193.3
Average
1,228.71,218.4
Volatility
0.22%0.36%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

