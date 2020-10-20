1 QAR to LYD - Convert Qatari Rials to Libyan Dinars

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

1.3353401 Libyan Dinars

1 LYD = 0.748873 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Libyan Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:20 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Libyan Dinar

qar
QAR
lyd
LYD
1 QAR1.33534 LYD
5 QAR6.6767 LYD
10 QAR13.3534 LYD
25 QAR33.3835 LYD
50 QAR66.767 LYD
100 QAR133.534 LYD
500 QAR667.67 LYD
1,000 QAR1,335.34 LYD
5,000 QAR6,676.7 LYD
10,000 QAR13,353.4 LYD

Convert Libyan Dinar to Qatari Riyal

lyd
LYD
qar
QAR
1 LYD0.748873 QAR
5 LYD3.74436 QAR
10 LYD7.48873 QAR
25 LYD18.7218 QAR
50 LYD37.4436 QAR
100 LYD74.8873 QAR
500 LYD374.436 QAR
1,000 LYD748.873 QAR
5,000 LYD3,744.36 QAR
10,000 LYD7,488.73 QAR

QAR to LYD Chart

1 QAR = 0 LYD

1 Qatari Riyal to Libyan Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.33891.3425
Low
1.32691.3210
Average
1.33321.3336
Volatility
0.25%0.31%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

