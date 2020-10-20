1 QAR to LUF - Convert Qatari Rials to Luxembourg Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

10.313797 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 0.0969575 QAR

LUF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 03:09 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Luxembourg Franc

qar
QAR
luf
LUF
1 QAR10.3138 LUF
5 QAR51.569 LUF
10 QAR103.138 LUF
25 QAR257.845 LUF
50 QAR515.69 LUF
100 QAR1,031.38 LUF
500 QAR5,156.9 LUF
1,000 QAR10,313.8 LUF
5,000 QAR51,569 LUF
10,000 QAR103,138 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to Qatari Riyal

luf
LUF
qar
QAR
1 LUF0.0969575 QAR
5 LUF0.484788 QAR
10 LUF0.969575 QAR
25 LUF2.42394 QAR
50 LUF4.84788 QAR
100 LUF9.69575 QAR
500 LUF48.4788 QAR
1,000 LUF96.9575 QAR
5,000 LUF484.788 QAR
10,000 LUF969.575 QAR

QAR to LUF Chart

1 QAR = 0 LUF

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings