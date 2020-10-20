1 QAR to DOGE - Convert Qatari Rials to Dogecoins

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

2.275457795659341 Dogecoins

1 DOGE = 0.439472 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Qatari Riyal to Dogecoin conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:30 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Dogecoin

qar
QAR
doge
DOGE
1 QAR2.27546 DOGE
5 QAR11.3773 DOGE
10 QAR22.7546 DOGE
25 QAR56.8864 DOGE
50 QAR113.773 DOGE
100 QAR227.546 DOGE
500 QAR1,137.73 DOGE
1,000 QAR2,275.46 DOGE
5,000 QAR11,377.3 DOGE
10,000 QAR22,754.6 DOGE

Convert Dogecoin to Qatari Riyal

doge
DOGE
qar
QAR
1 DOGE0.439472 QAR
5 DOGE2.19736 QAR
10 DOGE4.39472 QAR
25 DOGE10.9868 QAR
50 DOGE21.9736 QAR
100 DOGE43.9472 QAR
500 DOGE219.736 QAR
1,000 DOGE439.472 QAR
5,000 DOGE2,197.36 QAR
10,000 DOGE4,394.72 QAR

QAR to DOGE Chart

1 QAR = 0 DOGE

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Dogecoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.28462.2846
Low
1.66031.3460
Average
2.02081.8165
Volatility
3.25%4.29%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
doge

DOGE - Dogecoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.

More Dogecoin info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings