1 QAR to BZD - Convert Qatari Rials to Belizean Dollars

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.55340136 Belizean Dollars

1 BZD = 1.80701 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Belizean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:30 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Belizean Dollar

qar
QAR
bzd
BZD
1 QAR0.553401 BZD
5 QAR2.76701 BZD
10 QAR5.53401 BZD
25 QAR13.835 BZD
50 QAR27.6701 BZD
100 QAR55.3401 BZD
500 QAR276.701 BZD
1,000 QAR553.401 BZD
5,000 QAR2,767.01 BZD
10,000 QAR5,534.01 BZD

Convert Belizean Dollar to Qatari Riyal

bzd
BZD
qar
QAR
1 BZD1.80701 QAR
5 BZD9.03503 QAR
10 BZD18.0701 QAR
25 BZD45.1752 QAR
50 BZD90.3503 QAR
100 BZD180.701 QAR
500 BZD903.503 QAR
1,000 BZD1,807.01 QAR
5,000 BZD9,035.03 QAR
10,000 BZD18,070.1 QAR

QAR to BZD Chart

1 QAR = 0 BZD

1 Qatari Riyal to Belizean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.556160.55619
Low
0.553400.55340
Average
0.555500.55524
Volatility
0.31%0.31%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bzd

BZD - Belizean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.

