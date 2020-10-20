1.00 Qatari Riyal =
8,983.3481 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYR = 0.000111317 QAR
BYR replaced by BYN
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
BYR
|1 QAR
|8,983.35 BYR
|5 QAR
|44,916.7 BYR
|10 QAR
|89,833.5 BYR
|25 QAR
|224,584 BYR
|50 QAR
|449,167 BYR
|100 QAR
|898,335 BYR
|500 QAR
|4,491,670 BYR
|1,000 QAR
|8,983,350 BYR
|5,000 QAR
|44,916,700 BYR
|10,000 QAR
|89,833,500 BYR
1 QAR = 0 BYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.89973
|0.89999
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.89830
|0.89015
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.89866
|0.89857
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.07%
|0.16%
The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.
