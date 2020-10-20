1 QAR to BEF - Convert Qatari Rials to Belgian Francs

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

10.298988 Belgian Francs

1 BEF = 0.0970969 QAR

BEF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Belgian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:30 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Belgian Franc

QAR
BEF
1 QAR10.299 BEF
5 QAR51.4949 BEF
10 QAR102.99 BEF
25 QAR257.475 BEF
50 QAR514.949 BEF
100 QAR1,029.9 BEF
500 QAR5,149.49 BEF
1,000 QAR10,299 BEF
5,000 QAR51,494.9 BEF
10,000 QAR102,990 BEF

Convert Belgian Franc to Qatari Riyal

BEF
QAR
1 BEF0.0970969 QAR
5 BEF0.485485 QAR
10 BEF0.970969 QAR
25 BEF2.42742 QAR
50 BEF4.85485 QAR
100 BEF9.70969 QAR
500 BEF48.5485 QAR
1,000 BEF97.0969 QAR
5,000 BEF485.485 QAR
10,000 BEF970.969 QAR

QAR to BEF Chart

1 QAR = 0 BEF

1 Qatari Riyal to Belgian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

